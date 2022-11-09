Sydney, Nov 9 (PTI) Pakistan have reached the T20 World Cup final for the third time following their win over New Zealand in the first semifinal here on Wednesday.

PTI takes a look at Pakistan's journey to the title clash and a few interesting stats related to the Babar Azam-led side.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Derby County, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Carabao Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

ROAD TO FINAL

Also Read | Kiwis Out of T20 WC 2022: New Zealand and Other Test Playing Nations Yet to Win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy.

==========

Super 12 Stage:

Pakistan lost to India by four wickets.

Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by one run.

Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets.

Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs (D/L Method).

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

PAST FINALS

========

Pakistan lost to India by five runs in 2007 edition final in Johannesburg.

Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in 2009 final at Lord's.

OTHER STATS

=========

Pakistan's highest score so far in the tournament is 185 for 9 against South Africa in Sydney on November 3.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's 105-run opening stand against New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday was the best partnership for the first wicket in this tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)