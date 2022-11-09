On a high after winning a closely contested win against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League, Liverpool now turn their focus on the Carabao Cup where they will play Derby County in a third-round clash on Thursday, November 10. The match will be played in the iconic Anfield Stadium and is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM (Indian Standard Time). A victory in a very competitive encounter against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League clash few days ago has only boosted Liverpool’s confidence and Jurgen Klopp will be aware of that when he faces Derby County. Based on current form, Liverpool are outright favourites to win this game. Derby County is coming out of back-to-back draws in League 1 and FA Cup, and it will be very difficult for them to compete against a upbeat Liverpool side. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Brazil Name Dani Alves in 26-Member World Cup Squad

Liverpool is currently competing for a return in the title race of the Premier League and chasing a spot in the top 4. Keeping that in mind and how thick and fast the fixtures are coming their way with the FIFA World Cup break on the cards, Jurgen Klopp would definitely like to rotate the squad and try to give his key players some much needed rest. Players like Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsey. Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho are likely to feature in this game. Positives for Derby County involve a reasonable start to the season, forward James Collins in goalscoring form and the whole squad available for selection. They will want to push Liverpool as much as possible.

When Is Liverpool vs Derby County, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Liverpool vs Derby County match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Manchester on November 10, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 1:30 AM IST.

Where To Liverpool vs Derby County, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of Carabao Cup 2022-23 in India. They will live-telecast all the matches on their Colors Infinity SD and HD TV channels in English.

How To Watch Liverpool vs Derby County, Carabao Cup 2022-23, Football Live Streaming Online?

Voot Select app will live stream Liverpool vs Derby County, Carabao Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Voot Select app and JioTV platforms to catch the action live.

