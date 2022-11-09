The International Cricket Council (ICC) is the world governing body of cricket, it was founded in 1909 by representatives from England, Australia, and South Africa. Currently, ICC has 108 member nations including 12 Full Members and 96 Associate Members. Being a Full Member nation means the team is qualified to play Test matches. With the inclusion of Ireland and Afghanistan in 2017 the total number has increased to 12, and the rest of the Full Member nations are India, England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh. Pakistan Qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Beat New Zealand by Seven Wickets in Semis.

The ICC organises all the major cricket tournaments including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The first edition of the T20 World Cup was hosted by South Africa in 2007 and has been held almost every two years since. Among the 12 ICC Full member nations, only six have won the ICC T20 World Cup. Team India was the first-ever champions of the ICC T20 World Cup and West Indies are the only two-time champions. The rest of the six ICC Full Member nations which haven't won the T20 World Cup are, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Ireland, and Afghanistan.

Test Playing Nations Yet to Win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nation New Zealand South Africa Zimbabwe Bangladesh Ireland Afghanistan

Test Playing Nations Who Have Won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nation Year India 2007 Pakistan 2009 England 2010 West Indies 2012 Sri Lanka 2014 West Indies 2016 Australia 2021

Afghanistan is a comparatively newly formed team and the newest ICC Full Member nation along with Ireland, they have gotten quite well settled in the 20-over format and are consistently progressing. Zimbabwe which earned their Test status in 1992 has played in only five T20 World Cups yet and never once was able to get past the first stage. Bangladesh is more or less on the same page as Zimbabwe; they have participated in all the editions but only once were able to get past the first group stage.

One of the oldest Test-playing nations New Zealand and South Africa, still haven't been able to win the T20 World Cup after numerous efforts to do so. New Zealand played their first finals in the last edition of the tournament against Australia but the South African side still has to make their appearance in the finals.

