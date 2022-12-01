Dhaka, Dec 1 (PTI) Bangladesh suffered a big blow ahead of their home series against India as skipper Tamim Iqbal was on Thursday ruled out of the ODI leg and also remain doubtful for the two Tests after sustaining an injury during a warm-up match in Chattogram.

Pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed was earlier ruled out of the opening ODI against India in Mirpur on Sunday due to a recurring back pain.

"Tamim has a Grade 1 strain on his right groin which has been confirmed following an MRI," Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to name a replacement for the skipper.

"We will maintain a conservative treatment protocol for him (Tamim) for two weeks after which his rehab will begin. Unfortunately it means he will not be available for the ODI series and will be doubtful for the Test series," he add

"Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred," BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz.

"We will be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation," he added.

