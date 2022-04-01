Bangkok, Apr 1 (AP) The draws for badminton's Thomas and Uber Cup took place in the host city of Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Defending Thomas Cup men's champions Indonesia were drawn in Group A with South Korea, hosts Thailand and Singapore.

Denmark top Group B with China, France and Algeria while Group C is led by Chinese Taipei, followed by India, Germany and Canada.

Group D will feature Japan, Malaysia, England and New Zealand.

In the women's Uber Cup draw, defending champions China were drawn into Group B with rivals Chinese Taipei, Spain and Australia.

Group A is 2018 champions Japan, Indonesia, France and Germany.

In Group C are hosts Thailand, Denmark, Malaysia and Egypt.

Group D is topped by 2010 champions South Korea, followed by India, Canada and the United States.

The 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup will take from May 8th-15th in Bangkok. (AP)

