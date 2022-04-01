A total of 29 teams of 32 have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the pathway for the remaining three already set. The FIFA World Cup draw will be held on Friday (April 01, 2022) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and it will decide who faces who in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar. Meanwhile, fans searching for 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw live streaming details can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar & Major Nations Who Missed Out, Check Full List!

The final World Cup draw will allocate 32 teams, 29 of whom are confirmed and the remaining spots will be known by June 2022. The teams will be drawn into eight groups of four who are placed in their respective pots according to their FIFA World Rankings. Hosts Qatar will be placed in Group A.

When Will 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Take Place? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw will be held on April 01, 2022 (Friday) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar. The event has a start time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 have the rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw in India. So fans can tune into the History TV HD/SD channel to catch the live telecast of the draw in TV.

How To Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Live Streaming Online?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw can be viewed on online platforms. Fans can tune onto the Voot Select App or website to catch live streaming of the draw. Jio TV app will stream the draw for its users. The draw will also be available on FIFA’s official website.

