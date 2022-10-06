Raipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics', which will have 14 types of traditional sports and will continue till January 6, an official said.

The multi-sport event is being held at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium here, and the inauguration ceremony was carried out with the CM blowing the whistle at the beginning of the women's kabaddi match, he said.

"The CM also tried his hand at a few traditional games of Chhattisgarh like 'langdi', 'bhaura', 'bati' (kancha), and 'pitthul' to motivate participants. It is part of the CM's action plan to showcase the state's culture and tradition through the promotion of local sports," the public relations department official added.

"A total of 14 types of traditional sports have been included in the team and individual categories in separate age groups," the official informed.

