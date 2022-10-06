India Women and Pakistan Women will face off against each other in match 13 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Sylhet Cricket Ground in Bangladesh on October 07, 2022 (Friday) as both teams aim for a win. So ahead of the IND-1 vs PAK-W clash, we bring you India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head records, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match, Here Are Results of IND W vs PAK W Last 5 T20I Encounters.

Both teams head into the game on the back of contrasting results. While India are unbeaten after three games and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. Pakistan are coming off a shock upset against Thailand. The Women in Blue are the record champions and after losing in the finals in the last edition, will be aiming to get their hands back on the trophy.

IND-W vs PAK-W T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in a total of 12 matches in T20Is so far. The women in Blue have dominated the head-to-head record with 10 wins while Pakistan have only two.

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma's performance will be very Bismah Marhoof and Aliya Riyaz to come good against India.

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The contest between Smriti Mandhana and Diana Baig will be crucial in the context of this match. Also, Sidra Ameen vs Deepti Sharma will be a key battle.

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan has a scheduled start time of 01:00 PM IST on October 07, 2022 with the toss taking place at 12:30 PM IST.

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

PAK-W Likely Playing 11: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2022 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).