Tokyo, Aug 8 (PTI) Following is the medal tally on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 USA 39
41 33 113
2
China 38
32 18 88
3 Japan 27
14 17 58
4
Great Britain 22
21 22 65
5 ROC 20 28 23 71
6 Australia 17 7 22 46
7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36
8 France 10 12 11 33
9 Germany 10 11 16 37
10 Italy 10 10 20 40
48 India 1 2 4 7.
