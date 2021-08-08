Tokyo, Aug 8 (PTI) Following is the medal tally on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 USA 39

41 33 113

2

China 38

32 18 88

3 Japan 27

14 17 58

4

Great Britain 22

21 22 65

5 ROC 20 28 23 71

6 Australia 17 7 22 46

7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36

8 France 10 12 11 33

9 Germany 10 11 16 37

10 Italy 10 10 20 40

48 India 1 2 4 7.

