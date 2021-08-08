India and England will be aiming for victory on the final day of the first Test in the five-game series as they look to take the lead. Day 5 of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 will be played on August 08, 2021 (Sunday) at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 live score updates and commentary along with all the action. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights.

India are in pole position in the match, as after the end of Day 4, Virat Kohli’s men find themselves on 52/1 with 209 runs to chase for the win. The visitors need just 157 runs on the final day of the game to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series.

England’s batting frailties were once again exposed by the ruthless Indian bowling as apart from captain Joe Root, who scored his 21st Test century, others failed to capitalise on a decent start, once again leaving the Three Lions bowlers much to do to register a win.

However, England still remain in with a slight chance of making a comeback as the performance of their pacers in the previous inning will serve as a sense of inspiration. The onus will once again be on the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad to lead England to a win.