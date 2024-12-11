Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): More than 500 athletes took part in the Assam ArmWrestling State Championship in Guwahati. The tournament was organised by the People's ArmWrestling Association, Assam and People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI).

According to a release from Pro Panja League (PPL), a number of top players from the PPL featured in the tournament alongside some of the best ArmWrestlers from the country, including Tridip Mehdi, Amit Chowdhury, Siddharth Malakar, Kanan Borgohain, Jagdish Baruah, Ishan Kashyap and Deepanker Mesh were some notable names competing in the competition.

Amit Chowdhury who belongs to Pro Panja League's Rarh Bengal Tigers won top honours and was declared the 'Champion of Champions' at the Assam ArmWrestling State Championship. With this, he has also been selected for the upcoming National Championships under PAFI.

President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India, Preeti Jhanghiani inaugurated the event and was joined by President Kailash Sharma, Chief Patron Partha Dutta and General Secretary Nayan Bora of the People's ArmWrestling Association, Assam.

Looking at the huge number of participants and growing enthusiasm for the sport in Assam, Preeti Jhanghiani said she is extremely delighted to see such a huge number of athletes take part in the tournament.

"Extremely delighted to see such a huge number of athletes here. There are a number of talented ArmWrestlers in the state of Assam and the growing audience turnout is a testament to the popularity of Panja here in Assam," Jhanghiani said.

"PAFI and Pro Panja League will continue to make maximum efforts to grow Panja in the North-East. The people of the region can expect more such events on a much larger scale soon as Panja's popularity rises in the region," she added.

Pro Panja League and PAFI also joined the J&K Power Sports Association and conducted the Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling Championship as they aim to explore new horizons to promote ArmWrestling and its athletes across India. (ANI)

