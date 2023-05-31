Mangalore, May 31 (PTI) With an eye on next year's Paris Olympics, top Indian surfers will vie for top honours in the three-day Indian Open at the Sasihithlu beach beginning here on Thursday.

Organised by the Surfing Federation of India, the fourth edition of the meet assumes significance as the sport marks its debut at the Paris Olympics next year.

A four-member team based on their last year's rankings is currently competing at the Olympic qualifying World Surfing Games in El Salvador.

The others will compete here in a field of 70 with an eye to make the cut for upcoming International meets in the lead up to Paris 2024.

Some of the top names who would be in action include Sathish Sarvanan, Ruban V, Srikanth D, Surya P, Sanjaikumar S, Manikandan Desappan and Nithishvarun T, a stated a press release.

This edition will also include teen sensation Kishore Kumar in the Male Groms category.

Competition will be held in four categories -- Male Open, Male Groms (U-16), Female Open and Female Groms (U-16).

Shrishti Selvam, Sinchana D Gowda and Sugar Shanti Banarse are some of the top women surfers who will be vying for top honours.

