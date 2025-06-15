London, Jun 15 (AP) Tottenham has signed forward Mathys Tel to a permanent contract, the club confirmed on Sunday.

The 20-year-old joined the London club on loan in February from Bayern Munich.

Tottenham said Tel will sign a contract until 2031 when his current loan deal expires on June 30.

He has played 20 games in all competitions for Spurs, scoring three goals.

He is currently in Slovakia to play for France at the European Under-21 championship together with another Tottenham player, Wilson Odobert. (AP)

