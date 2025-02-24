Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 24 (ANI): The 73rd BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2025, organised by the Tripura Police, commenced on Sunday at the Umakanta Mini Stadium in Agartala.

The tournament, which will run from February 24 to March 7, marks the first time that Tripura is hosting this prestigious event which is being attended by 45 teams from across India.

This national-level event brings together 25 states, 4 Union Territories, and seven different police organizations, comprising 36 men's teams and 9 women's teams. With 970 players, including coaches, managers, and support staff, around 11,000 individuals arrived in Tripura for the event, marking a moment of pride for the state.

For Tripura, hosting such a large-scale tournament is a significant achievement. Local authorities have ensured the participants a smooth and hassle-free experience by providing excellent reception at railway stations and airports, which has been well-received.

Many participants have expressed their satisfaction, noting that although they have competed in various tournaments across the country, the hospitality and arrangements in Tripura have left a lasting impression.

The state government, along with support from the Director General of Police (DGP) and various departments, has played a crucial role in the successful organisation of this event. With the assistance of Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura is showcasing its capability to host major national events despite being a small state.

Officials and organisers hope that the participants will leave with positive memories, further promoting and enhancing the football culture in Tripura. With international and national-level players competing in the tournament, this event is set to provide a huge boost to football in the region, while fostering stronger ties between the state and the rest of India.

The All India Police Football Championship is set to be a memorable event for players, fans, and the people of Tripura as the state proudly takes centre stage in hosting one of the country's most important football tournaments.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shared his thoughts on the tournament.

"This is the first time such a tournament is being organised in Tripura. This is a big achievement for Tripura...Policemen from all over the country are participating in this tournament and they will learn from each other...The whole country has started knowing about the state of Tripura...The law and order situation in Tripura is very good...," said Saha. (ANI)

