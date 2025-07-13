Washington, Jul 13 (AP) President Donald Trump on Sunday will attend the FIFA Club World Cup final, a match that will offer Trump a preview of the globe's premier soccer tournament that North America will host next year.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel from their golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to East Rutherford 64 km away to watch the final match of the US-hosted tournament between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium.

Trump's trip Sunday falls on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania, while campaigning for president.

The president did not have any public plans to mark the date beyond participating in a taped Fox News Channel interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump that aired Saturday night.

Sporting events have made up the bulk of Trump's trips in the US since taking office this year. In addition to his visit this weekend to the soccer tournament, he's attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Daytona 500 in Florida, UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, and the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.

The president, who has a warm relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, has said he plans to attend multiple matches of the World Cup tournament next year. (AP)

