On Which Channel Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

With so much Test cricket happening, fast-paced cricket returns with the Zimbabwe T20I Tr-Series 2025, which will feature hosts Zimbabwe National Cricket Team, South Africa National Cricket Team, and New Zealand National Cricket Team. This Tri-Nation T20I series will kick off ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 preparations for South Africa and New Zealand, who have already qualified for the India-Sri Lanka co-hosted event. ZIM vs SA vs NZ T20I Tri-Series 2025 will see all matches get played in Harare at Harare Sports Club, between July 14 and July 26, with all teams playing each other twice, with the top two qualifying for the final. Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand Announced; Sikandar Raza Named Captain

Zimbabwe will be led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who will captain a full-strength side, while South Africa and New Zealand will field their new-look sides, skippered by Mitchell Santner and Rassie van der Dussen, respectively. Several Kiwi players will join the New Zealand side a bit late due to Major League Cricket commitments, while all other participating cricketers, including members of Zimbabwe and South Africa, have assembled in Harare.

Where to Watch ZIM vs SA vs NZ National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast right-holder of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 in India, no TV telecast viewing options will be available for ZIM vs SA vs NZ cricket matches. For the live streaming viewing option, scroll down. Devon Conway Replaces Injured Finn Allen as New Zealand Announce T20I Squad For Upcoming Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025.

How to Watch ZIM vs SA vs NZ National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming in India?

Good news for the fans as they can watch the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 featuring the Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand cricket teams. Fans can watch the ZIM vs SA vs NZ T20I matches live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website. Although they can watch the live streaming only in exchange for a subscription pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2025 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).