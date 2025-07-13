India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian cricket team and England cricket team have managed to come to level terms after three days of action in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's, with hosts holding a mere two-run lead at stumps on Day 3. Team India were bundled out for 387, on the same score as England in their first innings on Day 2. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With two days remaining, the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 is poised to be a perfect time for England to unleash Bazball cricket, and ask India to chase anything over 250 in the fourth innings, which could see all three results possible. 'Get Some F***** Balls' Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett As England Try to Waste Time During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India started Day 3 with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant adding 141 runs for the fourth wicket, which ended with the latter's runout. Rahul did score his second ton of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, but he perished soon. Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar made sizeable contributions, ensuring India managed to finish on the same score as England's 387. Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes were amongst the wickets for the Three Lions. Day 3 ended in a drama between Zak Crawley, Shubman Gill, and Team India, which only makes Day 4 a mouth-watering affair. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Memes Go Viral After India Test Captain Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.