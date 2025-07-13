KL Rahul and Karun Nair have joined forces at the crease and both the batters will look to form a partnership here. India will want to gain some momentum through these two batters while England eye wickets.
OUT! England needed an early wicket and Jofra Archer has provided them with one! It is Yashasvi Jaiswal who attempted to hit a big shot but all he did was miscue his shot, with Jamie Smith taking a good catch. Jofra Archer has gotten the better of his Rajasthan Royals teammate for the second time in the Lord's test and England will start to believe that a couple of more wickets can bring them back in the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal c Jamie Smith b Jofra Archer 0(7)
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have begun the run-chase and Chris Woakes, with the new ball, will look to take some early wickets. India on the other hand, will look to form a partnership.
OUT! Washington Sundar has four wickets as he castles Shoaib Bashir! India have bowled England out for 192 and India need 193 that to win the Lord's Test and gain a 2-1 series lead. Shoaib Bashir b Washington Sundar 2(9)
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah has struck once again and this time, it is Chris Woakes. The ball came in and took the bails off much to the joy of the Indian players and fans. England in all sorts of trouble. Chris Woakes b Jasprit Bumrah 10(33)
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah has struck this time and it is a yorker which leads to the undoing of Brydon Carse. The ball angled in and missed the bat before crashing into the leg-stump. India are on fire here. Brydon Carse b Jasprit Bumrah 1(4)
OUT! Washington Sundar is turning it on here! The right-arm spinner has scalped the big wicket of Ben Stokes with the left-hander totally missing the ball which crashed into the stumps. Washington Sundar is making a real difference on either side of the break and England are in disarray. Ben Stokes b Washington Sundar 33(96)
The post-tea session has resumed with Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes looking to take England to a solid total here. India meanwhile, need four more wickets to wrap up England's innings here.
TEA on Day 4! It has been a fascinating session with India having an edge thanks to Washington Sundar, who struck twice, removing Joe Root and Jamie Smith. Ben Stokes (27*) and Chris Woakes (8*) are at the crease and they will look to add as many runs as possible while India hunt for four more wickets. We will be back with the third and final session shortly!
OUT! Washington Sundar has another wicket and it is that of Jamie Smith! The in-form batter has his stumps disturbed by Washington Sundar and India are on a roll here. England have lost two quick wickets here. Jamie Smith b Washington Sundar 8(14)
India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian cricket team and England cricket team have managed to come to level terms after three days of action in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's, with hosts holding a mere two-run lead at stumps on Day 3. Team India were bundled out for 387, on the same score as England in their first innings on Day 2. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With two days remaining, the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 is poised to be a perfect time for England to unleash Bazball cricket, and ask India to chase anything over 250 in the fourth innings, which could see all three results possible. 'Get Some F***** Balls' Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett As England Try to Waste Time During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).
India started Day 3 with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant adding 141 runs for the fourth wicket, which ended with the latter's runout. Rahul did score his second ton of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, but he perished soon. Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar made sizeable contributions, ensuring India managed to finish on the same score as England's 387. Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes were amongst the wickets for the Three Lions. Day 3 ended in a drama between Zak Crawley, Shubman Gill, and Team India, which only makes Day 4 a mouth-watering affair. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Memes Go Viral After India Test Captain Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.
IND vs ENG 2025 Squads
India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep.
England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.