London [UK], December 10 (ANI): Bayern made a stunning comeback, scoring three goals to beat Sporting CP 3-1 in the ongoing Champions League, securing their spot in the knockout phase. Goals by Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl and Jonathan Tah sealed Bayern's fifth win of the campaign.

Harry Kane shot against a post during a dominant first half for the hosts, but Joshua Kimmich's own goal gave visitors Sporting a 54th-minute lead, as per the UEFA Champions League website.

Gnabry pounced on a rebound, volleying home from close range 11 minutes later. Karl's clinical strike in the 69th minute made him the youngest player to score in three consecutive Champions League matches at just 17 years old. Tah sealed the win with a late poke, netting Bayern's third goal with 13 minutes to go.

With this win, Bayern secures second spot in the Champions League points table.

Liverpool sealed a vital 1-0 win over Inter Milan at San Siro to steady their Champions League campaign.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a dramatic 88th-minute penalty, sending Yann Sommer the wrong way, after Alessandro Bastoni fouled Liverpool substitute Florian Wirtz, securing a crucial 1-0 win for Liverpool.

Chances were at a premium throughout, 17 minutes passing without a shot in the first half. Ibrahima Konate headed in for Liverpool on 33 minutes, but, having struck the arm of Hugo Ekitike on its way to the French defender, the effort was disallowed.

Lautaro Martinez then forced a superb Alisson Becker save after connecting with Alessandro Bastoni's cross on the brink of half-time, but opportunities dried up once more after the break - the only chance of note falling to Conor Bradley before Szoboszlai's decisive strike.

Chelsea's Champions League top-eight hopes suffered a setback as they fell 2-1 to Atalanta, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring the decisive late goal. Joao Pedro had initially put Chelsea ahead, but Atalanta mounted a strong comeback.

After the break, De Ketelaere played in a perfect cross, which Gianluca Scamacca headed home, and then the winger ran at Marc Cucurella before smashing in the winner at the near post to send Atalanta into third. After this defeat, Chelsea dropped out of the top eight. They are now 11th. (ANI)

