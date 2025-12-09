That's It! A solid performance from Team India which results in victory. Initially it looked like India are in a spot of bother while batting first, but Hardik Pandya scored a sensational half-century and turned the tide. Since then, India have had the upper hand and they have controlled proceedings. Indian bowlers gave absolutely no chance to South Africa and wrapped their innings up for only 74 runs. Solid start to the series by India.
Out! Jasprit Bumrah strikes again in the same over. South Africa have not been able to put up any fight at all and they keep tumbling down. It was short of length ball, Keshav Maharaj tried to pull it, but only got a top edge which looped to the hands of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. India are nearing victory. Maharaj c Jitesh Sharma b Bumrah 0(2).
Out! South Africa's collapse continues. They can't get bat on ball and India keep on dominating. First Varun Chakaravarthy made a delivery turn sharply in to clean up Marco Jansen. Then Dewald Brevis threw the kitchen sink at every delivery at got a top edge off a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and got caught inside the circle. India are dominating here. Brevis c Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 22(14) and Marco Jansen b Varun Chakaravarthy 12(12).
Out! South Africa are down to their last reserves. It is Varun Chakaravarthy, who strikes this time. Pushes Donovan Ferreira on the backfoot and gets the ball to bounce off the deck. Ferreira goes for the guide but only gets a faint edge to the hands of Jitesh Sharma. South Africa are in a very tight position now. Ferreira c Jitesh Sharma b Varun Chakaravarthy 5(7).
Out! South Africa keep sinking in the abyss. Hardik Pandya came into the attack just after powerplay. Bowled a good length delivery to the batter and it seamed off enough to take the edge of the bat and go the hands of the wicketkeeper. David Miller is the one to depart and he could barely contribute. India on top here. Miller c Jitesh Sharma b Hardik Pandya 1(3).
Out! It has been all-action in the second innings in the first six overs. In the last over, Dewald Brevis attacked Varun Chakaravarthy and found two boundaries. Next over, Axar Patel gets the better of Aiden Markram. Markram goes to the backfoot to negotiate a length ball from Axar, but the ball skids on with the arm to take his legstump out. Trouble for South Africa. India are elated. Markram b Axar 14(14).
Out! South Africa suffer another blow and it is Arshdeep Singh again. Inswinger into the stumps, Tristan Stubbs tries to punch it down the ground but the ball moves enough to take an inside edge, hit the elbow of Stubbs and go to the hands of the wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. India are on the top here with double blow. Stubbs c Jitesh Sharma b Arshdeep Singh 14(9).
Out! Quinton de Kock departs without opening the scoring. It is his matchup Arshdeep Singh again who strikes. The ball was moving away from him and de Kock went for a push. Ended up getting a healthy edge which carried comfortably to the slip cordon. South Africa suffer early blow. de Kock c Abhishek Sharma b Arshdeep Singh 0(2).
That's It! India get to a competitive score powered by a brilliant half-century from Hardik Pandya. He was batting on a different surface since he came on to the crease and has been in a demolishing mood even against superfast bowlers like Anrich Nortje. South Africa will be unhappy with their performance in the end overs. They will have a challenging task in hand.
Hardik Pandya's quickfire knock has completely changed the momentum of the game and now India are on the frontfoot taking the attack to the South African bowlers. Jitesh Sharma has joined in as well and the duo has setup India for a strong finish.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: After a thrilling ODI series and a challenging Test campaign, India and South Africa now shift gears to the shortest format as the two sides lock horns in the 1st T20I of the 2025 series at Cuttack. While India struggled in the recently concluded home Test series, losing consecutive matches to South Africa, they came back strong by winning the ODI series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The T20s offer a chance for the team to regain momentum and showcase their explosive skills in front of the home crowd. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to carry the confidence from their Test triumph and assert their dominance in the T20 format. With big hitters and dynamic bowlers on both sides, the stage is set for an action-packed start to the T20 leg of the tour. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and Other Indian Cricketers Visit Shri Jagannath Temple Ahead of IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025.
Shubman Gill is expected to make a comeback in Team India side against South Africa. Coupled with Abhishek Sharma, the duo offer an explosive opening pair. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma make up a solid middle over while the bowling has the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah who can rattle any batting lineup. India are the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 and currently they are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of that, they will give their everything to check where they stand.
South Africa are also the finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and they have a strong squad at their disposal. Captain Aiden Markram has weapons like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs. Donovan Ferreira up his sleeve and coupled with a strong bowling attack featuring Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Lungi Ngidi, he will be aiming to start the series with a victory. The India vs South Africa series has been highly competitive till now and the T20I series is expected to go down the same route. Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi After Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's Viral Video, Indian Cricketer Says, 'Private Moment Turned Into Cheap Sensationalism'.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.