India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: After a thrilling ODI series and a challenging Test campaign, India and South Africa now shift gears to the shortest format as the two sides lock horns in the 1st T20I of the 2025 series at Cuttack. While India struggled in the recently concluded home Test series, losing consecutive matches to South Africa, they came back strong by winning the ODI series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The T20s offer a chance for the team to regain momentum and showcase their explosive skills in front of the home crowd. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to carry the confidence from their Test triumph and assert their dominance in the T20 format. With big hitters and dynamic bowlers on both sides, the stage is set for an action-packed start to the T20 leg of the tour.

Shubman Gill is expected to make a comeback in Team India side against South Africa. Coupled with Abhishek Sharma, the duo offer an explosive opening pair. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma make up a solid middle over while the bowling has the likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah who can rattle any batting lineup. India are the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 and currently they are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of that, they will give their everything to check where they stand.

South Africa are also the finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and they have a strong squad at their disposal. Captain Aiden Markram has weapons like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs. Donovan Ferreira up his sleeve and coupled with a strong bowling attack featuring Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Lungi Ngidi, he will be aiming to start the series with a victory. The India vs South Africa series has been highly competitive till now and the T20I series is expected to go down the same route.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.