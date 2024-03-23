Greater Noida, Mar 23 (PTI) Aditya Mehra along with four other boxers from Uttarakhand stormed into the quarter-finals of the 3rd Sub Junior National Championship here on Saturday.

Uttarakhand were a dominant force in the boys section with four out of five boxers winning their respective bouts with RSC (referee stopped contest) decision.

Aditya Mehra (35kg) notched up a comfortable win against Ansh of Haryana with the referee stopping the contest in round one to give Uttarakhand a perfect head start.

Pratham Chand (40kg) followed next, outclassing Madhya Pradesh's Khusdeep to grab a 5-0 win. The trio of Prajwal Singh Bhandari (49kg), Natiak Prasad (58kg) and Yash Kapri (70+kg) continued the momentum for Uttarakhand, winning their bouts convincingly in the first round itself with a RSC decision.

Four boxers each from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur also moved to the boys' quarter-finals with the wins.

Arti Kumar (33kg) led the way for Delhi in the girls section with her thumping RSC win over Gujarat's Lisa in round one.

Priyanjali (46kg) and Kaynat (64kg) clinched victories with the referee stopping the contest against Suvidnya Dodake of Maharashtra and Sneha Bobus of Kerala respectively in round three.

Siya (37kg), Ahaana Sharma (49kg) and Sarika Yadav (52kg) were the other Delhi boxers to progress into the last-8 stage. Five boxers from Rajasthan and Haryana also entered the quarter-finals.

