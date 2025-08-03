Pinehurst [US], August 3 (ANI): Vedika Bhansali of Bengaluru maintained her tied second position after the second round of the US Kids World Championship golf at Pinehurst Village. Vedika, who was fourth a year ago, has shot two rounds of 33 each, and at six-under, she is still one shot behind the leader, Audrey Zhang of the US (32-33).

After a bogey-free first round, Vedika began with a bogey but had four birdies in her remaining eight holes to get to 3-under 33 in the nine-hole round for Girls 9 Category.

Aida Thimmaiah, after a 75 on the first day, produced a superb 4-under 68 with five birdies and just one bogey to climb 18 places from T-23 to Tied-fifth.

Ojaswini Saraswat stayed in tied ninth place despite improving her score by two shots as she followed her first round 70 with a 68, and at 6-under, she is tied-9th. She is three shots behind the leaders, Riviera Lindholm of Canada and Zara Stanley of the US, who are both at 9-under.

There are three Indians in the Top-10 after the second day, and one more day is left.

Also in with a chance to get into the Top-10 is Nihal Cheema, despite slipping two places from T-12 to T-14 as he shot 3-over 39 in his 9-hole second round in the Boys 8 category.

Results of the Indians after Round 2 at the US Kids World Championships at Pinehurst:

The Indian boys were placed as follows after the second round:

Boys 8: Nihal Cheema (Chandigarh) (38-39) T-14;

Boys 10: Kabir Goyal (Noida) shot (72-70) (T-22);

Boys 11: Sohraab Singh Talwar (Mohali) - (76-74) (T-58);

Boys 12: Adit Veeramachaneni (Bengaluru) (73-79) (T-53), Siddhant Sharma (Faridabad) (78-78) (T-107) and Hridaan Saraogi (Jaipur) (79-79) (T-120).

The girls were placed as follows:

Girls 8: Pramati Veera (Bengaluru) - (37-36) in 9-hole rounds (T-15), Naaysha S Sinha (Noida) (38-39) in 9-hole rounds (T-28);

Girls 9: Vedika Bhansali (Bengaluru) (33-33) in 9-hole rounds (T-2); Ahana Shah (Mumbai) (41-42) (T-72), Suhani Chandra (Gurugram) (43-42) (T-81), Aahana Shrivastava (Gurugram) (44-41) (T-81);

Girls 11: Aida Thimmaiah (Bengaluru) (75-68) (T-5);

Girls 12: Ojaswini Saraswat (Mohali) (70-68) (T-9). (ANI)

