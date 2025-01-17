New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli has been added to the Delhi squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy clashes, but his playing is dependent on his availability, said the sources in Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The sources said that while Virat is not likely to play the first match against Saurashtra in Group D, starting from January 23 in Rajkot, he could join the team for the second match against Railways starting from January 30.

Also Read | ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women’s Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC.

The news on Virat's availability comes when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a much harder stance regarding the participation of Indian international stars in domestic cricket. In a new policy released on Thursday, it made it "mandatory" to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

In the policy, BCCI stated that taking part in domestic cricket will remain connected to the cricket ecosystem. The statement added that any exceptions to taking part in domestic cricket will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances.

Also Read | AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025: Ashleigh Gardner's Masterclass Helps Australia Women Clean Sweep Women's Ashes ODI Leg Against England Women.

"Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," BCCI said in a statement.

Recently, Team India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's. Also, before this, their 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand at home before the Australia tour led to debates if international stars should play domestic cricket regularly or not.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma reunited with Mumbai's squad for their training sessions ahead of the second phase of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also confirmed his availability for Punjab's upcoming Ranji Trophy sixth-round fixture against Karnataka, set to begin on January 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

If Virat plays Ranji, this would be his first Ranji Trophy match since 2012.

The 35-year-old's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In 155 first-class matches, Virat has scored 11,479 runs at an average of 48.23, with 37 centuries and 39 fifties in 258 innings, with the best score of 254*.

His return will boost Delhi's form, currently sitting at fourth spot in their group with a win, loss and three draws, giving them 14 points.

Playing in domestic cricket could help Virat overcome his form slump and declining stats across all formats last year, especially in Tests.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year. Across all international cricket last year, Kohli made just 655 runs at an average of 21.83, with just a century and two half-centuries in 32 innings.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show for. His best score is 186. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)