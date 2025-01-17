After a successful ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the ICC is back with the second edition of the Women's age-group T20 World Cup, which will commence on January 18. The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 will be held in Malaysia, with 16 teams participating, including defending champions India Women's U19. Under Shafali Verma, India lifted the inaugural title in South Africa, where the side beat England in a low-scoring final by seven wickets. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

Out of the 16 participating teams, 10 gained direct qualification by finishing in the top 10 of the last edition in 2023, while six teams had to grind hard and secure their spot in the main draw via qualifications from regions — Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia-Pacific, and Europe, and Malaysia enters the competition as the host country. All 16 teams are divided into groups — A, B, C, and D — consisting of four nations, where the three will qualify for the Super 6. Super Six will consist of Groups A and B, which will have six teams each, from where the top teams in each will move into the semi-finals.

Matches will be played across four venues — UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, JCA Oval - Dato Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy, Sarawak Cricket Ground, and Bayuemas Oval. Check out the squads for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

List of Squads of Participating Teams in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025

India Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

Malaysia Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Nur Dania Syuhada (c), Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh, Nur Aliya, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Nuriman Hidayah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Marsya Qistina, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Neserle Yean, Nur Alya Batrisyia, Nur Ain, Nuni Farini

West Indies Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Samara Ramnath (c), Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes

Sri Lanka Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Sumudu Nisansala, Limansa Thilakaratne, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Hiruni Kumari, Rashmi Nethranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Sanjana Kavindi, Danuli Thennakoon, Dahami Sanethma, Shehara Induwari, Aseni Thalagune, Shashini Gimhani, Chamudi Praboda

Group B

Ireland Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Niamh MacNulty (c), Ally Boucher, Abbi Harrison, Jennifer Jackson, Rebecca Lowe, Lara McBride, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Julie McNally, Lucy Neely, Freya Sargent, Millie Spence, Annabel Squires, Alice Walsh, Genevieve Morrissey

England Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson

Pakistan Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Komal Khan (c), Zoofishan Ayyaz, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Minahil, Quratulain, Ravail Farhan, Shahar Bano, Tayyaba Imdad, Wasifa Hussain

United States Of America Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Anika Reddy Kolan (c), Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Chetnaa G Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Isani Mahesh Vaghela, Lekha Hanumant Shetty, Maahi Madhavan, Nikhar Pinku Doshi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Priya Singh, Saanvi Immadi, Sasha Vallabhaneni, Suhani Thadani

Group C

New Zealand Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Tash Wakelin (c), Elizabeth Buchanan, Kate Chandler, Sophie Court, Hannah Francis, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Louisa Kotkamp, Ayaan Lambat, Emma McLeod, Hannah O’Connor, Darcy-Rose Prasad, Anika Tauwhare, Anika Todd, Eve Wolland

Nigeria Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Lucky Piety (c), Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Anointed Akhigbe, Amusa Kehinde, Deborah Bassey (wk), Jessica Bieni, Christabel Chukwuonye, Omosigho Eguakun, Victory Igbinedion, Naomi Memeh, Beauty Oguai, Lilian Ude, Usen Peace, Umoh Inyene

South Africa Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter

Samoa Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Avetia Fetu Mapu (c), Olive Lefaga Lemoe, Verra Farane, Angel Sootaga So, Norah-Jade Salima, Stefania Pauga, Jane Tali'ilagi Manase, Masina Tafea, Silepea Polataivao, Katrina Uiese Taa Samu, Stella Sagalala, Barbara Ella Keresoma, Apolonia K Polataivao, Selina Lilo, Sala Viliamu

Group D

Australia Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Lucy Hamilton (c) Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Nepal Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Puja Mahato (c), Sony Pakhrin, Tirsana BK, Rachana Chaudhary, Sabitri Dhami, Krishma Gurung, Kusum Godar, Seemana KC, Anu Kadayat, Kiran Kunwar, Sneha Mahara, Jyotsnika Marasini, Sana Praveen, Riya Sharma, Alisha Yadav

Scotland Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Niamh Muir (c), Amelie Baldie, Molly Barbour-Smith, Gabriella Fontenla, Lucy Forrester Smith, Pippa Kelly, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Charlotte Nevard, Mollie Parker, Nayma Sheikh, Rosie Speedy, Pippa Sproul, Ruth McKay, Emma Walsingham

Bangladesh Women's U19 National Cricket Team: Sumaiya Akter (c), Afia Ashima Era, Mst Eva, Fahomida Choya, Habiba Islam Pinky, Juairiya Ferdous, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akther Suborna, Nishita Akter Nishi, Lucky Khatun, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Akter, Sadia Islam

Each team are permitted to select 15 members per squad, with the addition of non-traveling reserves. For any replacement after the start of the tournament, teams will need to get permission from ICC.

