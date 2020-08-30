Birmingham, Aug 30 (AP) South African golfer Justin Walters doubled his lead to two strokes with a 3-under 69 in the third round of the U.K. Championship on the European Tour.

Walters is 12 under par overall at The Belfry and has led after every round so far. He is chasing his first European Tour title after being runner-up three times.

Also Read | Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

“It would be huge (to win) there's no lying about that. I'm 39 now, you wonder how many opportunities you will get going forward with all the youngsters coming through,” Walters said.

“Maybe like a good red wine I'll get better with age, but I don't know, it would be nice to take advantage tomorrow.”

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer Latest News Live Update: Argentine’s EUR700m Release Clause Has Expired.

Walters made a perfect start at the first with a birdie from 20 feet, with five birdies in his round.

Benjamin Hebert of France (70) and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany (66) share second. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)