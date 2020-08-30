30 Aug, 10:04 (IST) Barcelona Ready To Reduce Argentine's Asking Price After Manchester City Interest Barcelona have remained persistent that they will not sell their skipper and if any team wants to sign him they must pay his transfer fee of £630 million in full. But with the Lionel Messi wanting a transfer, the Catalans are ready to reduce that price and even accept a player plus cash deal from Manchester City for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Read More.

Lionel Messi’s future is looking away from Barcelona as the Argentine has submitted an official transfer request and is looking for a new club. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner let the Catalan giants know about his decision through a burofax and is looking to invoke a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free. However, the Spanish side are not too keen on letting their skipper leave. Meanwhile, here you can find all the live updates and details about Messi’s transfer away from Nou Camp. Lionel Messi to Join Manchester City From Barcelona? Sergio Aguero’s Instagram Activity Suggests Transfer Deal Confirmed!.

Lionel Messi signed for the Catalan giants as a 13-year-old but after nearly two decades has decided that it is the time to move on. Manchester City are tipped as the favourites to sign the Argentine if he is to leave the Catalans. With former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at the helm and due to their connections with the Spanish side, the 33-year-old also prefers a move to the four-time Premier League champions. Lionel Messi to Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Juventus Approach Barcelona Star For a Possible Transfer.

PSG and Juventus are the two clubs who have also been in constant contact with Lionel Messi’s agent for a possible transfer. No official statement regarding the Argentine’s situation is yet released by either party but Barcelona recently declined the 33-year-old’s offer to meet to discuss his future with the club.