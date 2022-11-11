New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team skipper Savita wants to qualify for the Pro League 2023-2024 season through the upcoming FIH Nations Cup, a tournament which will also help in preparation for next year's Asian Games.

The FIH Nations Cup is an important fixture in the international calendar with its promotion and relegation system. The champions of the event will be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League from 2023-2024 season.

In the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia from December 11 to 17, India are grouped in Pool B alongside Canada, Japan and South Africa, while Pool A consists of Ireland, Italy, Korea and hosts Spain.

"We have working really hard for the FIH Women's Nations Cup 2022. We are determined to win the tournament as it will also allow us to participate in the next season of the FIH Hockey Women's Pro League 2023-2024," said goalkeeper Savita in a Hockey India release.

"We also have our eyes on the Asian Games which is going to happen next year. Every tournament till the Asian Games will act as a preparation and I am sure all the players will get the much-needed confidence with a good performance in the FIH Nations Cup."

The Pro League will be significant for the teams from next season as the men's and women's champions from 2023-24 will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The FIH Pro League champions in 2023-24 and 2024-25 will earn direct qualification to their respective 2026 World Cups, while the winners of 2025-26 and 2026-27 will secure automatic berths in the Los Angeles Olympics.

