Dubai, Feb 19 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday defended picking five spinners in the Champions Trophy squad, saying three of them are all-rounders who add a lot of value to his team.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are the two specialists spinners while the other options in that department are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who all are very capable batters.

Also Read | Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Play-Off Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

The spin-heavy side has three fast-bowling options in the form of Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana with Hardik Pandya being the sole pace all-rounder.

"There only two spinners, the rest are all-rounders. They can bat and bowl," said Rohit when asked about the spin heavy composition of the side.

Also Read | UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First, Checking Playing XI of Both Teams.

"We play to our strengths. The three all-rounders give a different dimension to the squad, they add a lot to the squad. We wanted to have players with two skills rather than one," said Rohit ahead of the tournament opener against Bangladesh here.

On the event taking place after eight years, Rohit added: "It is a very important tournament like all ICC events are. We have to do lot of things right to hold the trophy."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)