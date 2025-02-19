UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates: UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals meet in the sixth match of the WPL 2025 (Women's Premier League) on Wednesday, February 19. You can check the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals scorecard here. Both these teams are headed into this contest on the back of victories. Delhi Capitals had a winning start to WPL 2025, albeit a nervous one over former champions Mumbai Indians but were handed a big defeat by title holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match in what was a repeat of last year's final. Delhi Capitals' batting has been their weakness as seen in the two matches so far and Meg Lanning and his side will certainly want to correct the wrongs. UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs DC-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online

UP Warriorz also suffered a crushing defeat to Gujarat Giants in their WPL 2025 campaign opener. Deepti Sharma and her side had a poor batting performance which saw them lose to Gujarat Giants. While it was not an ideal start by any stretch of the imagination, the UP Warriorz will be aware of the areas that they need to be good at against a team like Delhi Capitals, who have been one of the most consistent in the tournament.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Squads:

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi