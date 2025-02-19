Out! Another stumping for Sarah Bryce. She has been so good today with the glove behind the stumps. Minnu Mani gets her first wicket of the match, and it's none other than UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma. Talking about the wicket, Mani bowled an off-break delivery. Deepti jumped out from her crease and went for an ugly heave. The left-handed batter missed it completely, and Sarah Bryce did the rest behind the stumps. Deepti Sharma st Sarah Bryce b Minnu Mani 7(7)
Out! Another big wicket for Delhi Capitals. Jess Jonassen gets the first wicket of the match. Thalia McGrath departs after scoring one run. Outstanding glove work from Sarah Bryce and a good piece of bowling from Jonassen as well. She darted very full, and McGrath missed her drive, and Bryce did the rest behind the stumps. Thalia McGrath st Sarah Bryce b Jess Jonassen 1(6)
Out! Another huge wicket for Delhi Capitals. Both the openers are back in the hut. Annabel Sutherland gets the second wicket of the match. She removed dangerous Kiran Navgire for 51 runs. Delhi will look for more wickets in the middle overs, whereas Warriorz will aim to rebuild their innings. Kiran Navgire c Shafali Verma b Annabel Sutherland 51(27)
Out! Delhi Capitals gets the much-needed breakthrough. Annabel Sutherland removes Vrinda Dinesh for 16 runs. The 66-run opening stand has been broken finally. A cross-seam delivery from Sutherland and Vrinda pulled it straight towards Jemimah Rodrigues. Vrinda Dinesh c Jemimah Rodrigues b Annabel Sutherland 16(15)
Kiran Navgire and Vrinda Dinesh have provided a brisk start for their side. Both the UP Warriroz opener have been scoring runs for fun, and Delhi Capitals bowlers are looking clueless with the new ball. The partnership is getting dangerous, and the openers will look to continue the momentum.
UP Warriorz openers Kiran Navgire and Vrinda Dinesh will aim for a good start for the Warriorz. Whereas Delhi Capitals will look for an early wicket. Both batters are known for playing aggressively. An exciting first six overs are coming up.
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first. One change for Delhi Capitals as Nikki Prasad came in place of Radha Yadav. UP Warriorz made two changes from their previous match. Here is the playing XI of both teams. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani. UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Hello and welcome to UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2025. Both teams will want to bounce back after a loss in their previous encounters. The toss is coming up shortly.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates: UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals meet in the sixth match of the WPL 2025 (Women's Premier League) on Wednesday, February 19. You can check the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals scorecard here. Both these teams are headed into this contest on the back of victories. Delhi Capitals had a winning start to WPL 2025, albeit a nervous one over former champions Mumbai Indians but were handed a big defeat by title holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match in what was a repeat of last year's final. Delhi Capitals' batting has been their weakness as seen in the two matches so far and Meg Lanning and his side will certainly want to correct the wrongs.
UP Warriorz also suffered a crushing defeat to Gujarat Giants in their WPL 2025 campaign opener. Deepti Sharma and her side had a poor batting performance which saw them lose to Gujarat Giants. While it was not an ideal start by any stretch of the imagination, the UP Warriorz will be aware of the areas that they need to be good at against a team like Delhi Capitals, who have been one of the most consistent in the tournament.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Squads:
UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi