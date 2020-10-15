Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins believes that his team's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 so far has been good but they are yet to play their best cricket in the tournament.

Sitting on the fourth position on the points table, KKR have played seven matches so far in the league, recording four wins and three defeats. The team is currently gearing up for the clash against Mumbai Indians, slated to take place on Friday.

"I think, four wins and three losses, is a pretty good result. We are in the top four and I do not think we have played anywhere near our best cricket yet, we have not played that yet," Cummins said in the pre-match press conference.

Cummins is also satisfied with his own performance in the league but wants to add more wickets to his tally. At the moment, he has just two wickets under his belt.

"I feel like I have been bowling quite well, I am happy with my rhythm. I would love to get a few more wickets, especially early on when bowling in the powerplay," the pacer said. (ANI)

