Virat Kohli must be nothing but delighted as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have performed exceptionally well in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With five victories from seven games, RCB are third in the team standings, and are on the right track to lift their maiden title. Owing to the fact, the right-handed batsman was in a cheerful mood ahead of the clash against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. During the pre-match practice session of the game, the talismanic batsman showcased some of his dancing moves which were nothing but hilarious. Fans were also left in splits as the clip got viral in no time. Chris Gayle Is Back! Fans Go Berserk as Universe Boss Finally Plays His First Dream11 IPL 2020.

Although this is not the first time fans have seen Kohli dancing, the goofy steps of RCB captain are not to miss out. In the viral clip, the star batsman can be seen rolling in the floor, and his expressions are cherry on the cake. As Kohli was enjoying his dance moves, the anchor said: "He is dancing, he is enjoying himself. Look at that, look at that. That is a great spirit to go into today's game. They would want to keep that winning momentum going. Kohli seems like he is just ready to go out and have some fun." Fans also delighted seeing Kohli's antics and social media got filled with hilarious comments. RCB vs KXIP Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Watch Video:

He really knows how to enjoy on a cricket field. 🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻@imVkohli #viratkholi

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. KXIP must leave no stones unturned to win this encounter as they are just a couple of defeats away from getting knocked out of the playoff race. On the other hand, a victory will bring RCB close to a playoff berth.

