Delhi Capitals has also joined the hilariously notorious gang of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings as they had an epic reply to the tweet posted by Steve Smith’s men. So here’s exactly what happened. As Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals battled it out in the middle for the IPL 2020 game, the latter went on to post a tweet on social media and praised Jofra Archer who scalped the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. The team posted a tweet on social media and wrote, “Reply with a bowler that's been faster than Jofra this season! #SRHvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020.” DC vs RR, IPL 2020 Match Result: Delhi Capitals' Brilliant Death Bowling Trumps Rajasthan Royals by 13 Runs.

They also used a couple of emojis one with high voltage and the other was a finger pointing downwards. Little did they know that Delhi Capitals would come up with an epic. They went on to praise Anrich Nortje who clocked the speed of 156.22 kph in the IPL 2020. Nortje snapped a couple of wickets in the game and they also posted a picture of the speedster which had a list of names who could bowl quicker than Archer. Now, let's have a look at the tweet posted by Delhi Capitals.

What is the procedure to reply with Anrich Nortje? 🤔#DCvRR https://t.co/nNPvAe1Uyz pic.twitter.com/ixWtPCu83R — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 14, 2020

In the end, it was the Delhi Capitals who walked away with the last laugh as they won the game by 13 runs. The Delhi Capitals posted a total of 161 runs and the bowlers restricted RR on the score of 148.

