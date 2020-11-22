New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Sunday confirmed that he will be joining the Kandy Tuskers squad later this week for the Lanka Premier League.

Taking to Twitter Steyn wrote, "See you soon Sri Lanka. I'll be joining up with my team @KandyTuskers later this week. Should be fun to see old friends and compete in some good cricket!"

Earlier in the day, the franchise said that Zimbabwe batsman Brandan Taylor has joined the squad while Steyn will join the team later.

"We are also thrilled to announce that one of the greatest bowlers of all time @DaleSteyn62 will join the Kandy Tuskers squad!" Tuskers tweeted.

"We are excited to announce that @BrendanTaylor86 has joined #TuskerNation!" Tuskers said in another tweet.

Steyn played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League's 13th edition. The pacer just featured in the three games for the side.

The inclusion of Taylor and Steyn comes as a relief for the side after Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett pulled out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Saturday announced that the tournament will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing. Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit (SLC ACU) in collaboration with the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit (ICC ACU) is administering the anti-corruption initiatives at the LPL 2020, and relevant officials will be present and vigilant at every match, event and, official functions throughout the tournament at the venue and the hotel.

The participants, (players and officials) of the league are obliged to report any corrupt approaches, as and when it happens to the Anti-Corruption Managers (ACMs) appointed for the LPL, and such reports will be dealt with strict confidentiality by the Anti-Corruption Unit in place.

LPL's inaugural season will start next week despite star players including Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and others have pulled out of the tournament. In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14. The final will be played on December 16. (ANI)

