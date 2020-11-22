Team India, for the first time since the coronavirus enforced lockdown, will resume international cricketing action when they take on Australia in a full-fledged series starting later this month. Virat Kohli’s team is set to face Australia in a three-match T20I, three-match ODI and four-match Test series and for the first time since cricket’s resumption, fans will be allowed to attend live cricket matches inside the stadiums. AUS vs IND Test Series 2020-21: Virat Kohli’s Absence Will Create Big Hole in Indian Batting Order, Says Ian Chappell.

According to a recent report from ESPNCricinfo, crowd capacities for India’s tour of Australia have been revealed as fans return to men’s international cricket for the first time since coronavirus lockdown in March. Gabba will allow 75 per cent of fans inside the stadium while 25 per cent crown is expected to be allowed at the MCG for Boxing Day. Virat Kohli on Paternity Leave: VVS Laxman Extends Support to Indian Skipper, Says ‘We Have to Respect the Decision’.

The SCG and Manuka Oval, which will host the limited-overs matches at the start of the tour, will operate at 50% of their full capacity. It is understood that Manuka Oval in Canberra will be able to host a crowd of around 6000 for the final ODI and first T20I.

According to reports, tickets for the limited-overs series of the tour went on sale on Friday and most of them have already been sold out. The T20I and One-Day international games at Manuka Oval and SCG are already sold out with limited tickets remaining for the first ODI on November 27 in Sydney.

‘It’s been fantastic to see so much interest in the Dettol ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from yesterday with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family,’ said Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement

It was announced that the plan was for a crowd of 25,000 at the MCG after Melbourne came out of lockdown. The exact figures for other stadiums remain to be confirmed, but it is likely that a similar figure will be allowed at the Adelaide Oval and the Gabba, which will host the back end of the tour.

