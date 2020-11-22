2020-21 ISL Live Streaming Online: Goa and Bengaluru FC have been two of the most attack minded sides in the Indian Super League and their clash this evening has all making of a high octane encounter. Both these mighty clubs were eliminated in semi-final last season which was a difficult pill to swallow for them. Goa finished top of the points table after the league stage in the previous campaign and dominated the league only to be eliminated by Chennaiyin FC. With the advent of the new season, these two teams start as the favourites for the title once again but consistency will be a key. FCG vs BFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Last 5 Encounters in Indian Super League.

The big talking point for FC Goa is that their star forward and ISL’s all time leading scorer Ferran Corominas has left the club. Spanish forward Igor Angulo comes into the team to replace his country man. Edu Bedia in midfield is a player that makes the team tick with his positional awareness next to none in the team. Indian midfielder Lenny Rodrigues will be the shield in front of the defence and needs to cut down the Bengaluru supply line. The Gaurs have pace on the wings in the form of Redeem Tlang and Seiminlen Doungel, who can be difficult to contain when in full flow.

There is not much change in the Bengaluru forward line with Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan the key players in the attacking third. Deshorn Brown could play as the central striker pushing Sunil Chhetri out wide. Harmanjot Khabra, known for his energy and tackling game, is the one running the midfield show for BFC. FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

When is FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on November 22, 2020 (Sunday). FCG vs BFC match ISL 7 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes for live telecast the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV. Goa have lost 5 out of the 7 games they have played against Bengaluru and this record does not look like getting any better this evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).