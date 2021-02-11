Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Cricket Victoria on Thursday named its squad for its opening Marsh One-Day Cup fixture and Marsh Sheffield Shield clash against New South Wales next week.

The Victorians will play NSW on Monday at North Sydney Oval in their opening ODI match before heading to the SCG on Wednesday for the Shield clash. Australian Test squad members Marcus Harris and James Pattinson have been included in the squads for both matches.

Will Pucovski has been named in the Shield squad and will be given extra time to recover from the shoulder injury he suffered last month before a final decision on his availability is made.

"The busy back half of the season has enabled us to provide opportunities for a number of players across both competitions," Cricket Victoria Chairman of Selectors Andrew Lynch said.

"The availability of the Australian Test squad is a boost for the domestic season. Marcus Harris was in great form for Victoria earlier in the season and James Pattinson has fully recovered from a rib injury, so we're looking forward to him leading our attack," he added.

Victoria's Marsh One-Day Cup squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Wil Parker, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland. (ANI)

