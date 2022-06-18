New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that just like Khelo India, the government will lift 'Khelo Chess' and take it across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay for the 44th edition of the event on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Considering Manchester United Exit.

"India is ready to host Chess Olympiad. About 3,000 players from 190 countries will get to see the country where chess originated & witness Indian traditions... Like Khelo India, we will give pace to Khelo Chess to take it across the country," said Thakur to ANI.

"For the first time in Chess Olympiad, Chess Torch Relay will be launched. PM Modi will inaugurate it on June 19... I am happy to share that every time whenever there will Chess Olympiad, the torch relay will start from India," he added.

Also Read | IND v SA, 4th T20I 2022: Dinesh Karthik One of the Best Finishers in the Game, Says Keshav Maharaj.

The inaugural edition of the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay will visit 75 cities across the country as the All India Chess Federation (AICF) revealed the route map on Friday.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) introduced an Olympic-style Torch Relay tradition for its Olympiad from this year's event and named India as the starting flame point for each edition, commemorating the popularity of chess in the country where the sport originated.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

In nearly 100 years of the history of the Chess Olympiad, it's the first time that India will be hosting this prestigious event. With 188 countries registered for the upcoming Olympiad, Indian sporting history is also set to witness a huge congregation of countries on Indian soil for the first time at an event. And celebrating this, AICF has unveiled a social media campaign 'Namaste World', welcoming the chess community from around the world for this event.

AICF had earlier announced two Indian teams each in the open and women's sections as the 44th Chess Olympiad has attracted 343 teams in both sections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)