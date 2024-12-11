Mumbai, December 11: West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against Bangladesh in St Kitts. According to a release from ICC on Tuesday, Joseph was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the "use of an audible obscenity." The incident took place before the start of play, when Joseph used offensive and abusive language during an exchange with the fourth umpire. The umpire had asked Joseph to avoid stepping onto the pitch with his spikes on, which prompted the inappropriate language. WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024: Sherfane Rutherford Maiden ODI Century Guides West Indies to Five-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh.

As a result of the breach, Joseph has also received one demerit point, marking his second offence in a 24-month period. The sanction was accepted by Joseph, who admitted to the offence and agreed to the proposed penalty. This decision was made in consultation with Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and no formal hearing was deemed necessary.

The charge was levied by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite. Level 1 breaches under the ICC Code of Conduct carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Australia National Cricket Team Set To Play Extra Test Match Against West Indies in 2025: Report.

Earlier in the first ODI match, an explosive century from Sherfane Rutherford and a fifty from ever-consistent skipper Shai Hope were the highlights as West Indies cruised to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh at Basseterre on Sunday night. Chasing a total of 295, Hope and Rutherford helped the West Indies overcome some early wickets and the latter scored his fifth-successive fifty-plus score and what turned out to be his maiden ODI ton.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)