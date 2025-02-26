New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The sports ministry has constituted a six-member committee to revise the norms for providing financial assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) keeping in mind the "emerging challenges" facing India and the country's bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

The committee would be headed by joint secretary (sports) Kunal, and includes executive director (Teams) Ritu Pathik, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO N S Johal, former TOPS CEO commodore (Retd) PK Garg, and president of Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Sahdev Yadav.

Also Read | F1 2025: Organisers of Formula One Australian Grand Prix Allows Post-Racetrack Walk for Spectators.

Yadav is also the treasurer of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

In a note marked to all members of the committee, Tarun Pareek, the under secretary in the sports ministry, said, "The undersigned is directed to say that the norms of providing financial assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs were revived by the Ministry vide letter dated 28.2.2022.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

"...a new Olympic Cycle has started which necessitated the need for review of the norms in view of the evolving circumstances, which demand a comprehensive review to address the emerging challenges and India's aspiration to host 2036 Olympic Games," read the circular which is in PTI's possession.

"Accordingly, it has been decided to constitute a committee consisting of the following to suggest the revised norms of scale of assistance for various components under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs."

Last November, India submitted a 'Letter of Intent' to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission, taking the first concrete step in an ambitious plan after months of informal dialogue with the IOC.

Under the Scheme of Assistance to NSFs, the national sports federations are assisted for several purposes such as organising tournaments inside the country, participation in international tournaments organised abroad, purchase of equipment, organising coaching etc.

Among other things, the NSFs also take care of the requirements for customised training of top level and promising sportspersons.

In the latest annual budget, the NSF's will be entitled to a Rs 400 crore assistance from the ministry, which is a marginal increase from the Rs 340 crore allocated last year.

The specifics of the committee's mandate are not mentioned in the ministry circular.

But its formation comes a few weeks after a top ministry source told PTI that a graded system of funding was being mulled. Under this system only those NSFs which comply with the good governance norms of the draft national sports bill will be entitled to their full share of the ministry grant.

"If you are fully compliant with the good governance provisions than you get your entire share but if it is not the case then there could be cuts when such a system comes into effect. But it is only an idea under consideration as of now,” a source in the sports ministry had told PTI.

"The implementation can greatly improve transparency and performance of the NSFs," he had insisted.

Though not entirely funded by the ministry, the NSFs are financially supported by it in not just the organisation of competitions but also the conduct of training camps (both at home and abroad), salaries of coaches and other support staff, besides the allowances and grants given to athletes for individual training.

The draft sports bill, which is expected to be tabled in the Parliament soon, proposes the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to ensure transparency in governance.

It also advocates the constitution of a Sports Regulatory Board for granting recognition to NSFs and ensuring compliance with the highest governance, financial, and ethical standards.

The regulatory board is currently a bone of contention between the ministry and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.

Usha has insisted that it undermines IOA and could be perceived as government interference by the IOC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)