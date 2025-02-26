WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: After two back-to-back wins, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz are gearing up to lock horns for the 11th Women's Premier League Season 3 game. The MI-W vs UP-W game is the fourth for MI-W and the fifth for UP-W. Both sides are having two wins each from all the games they have played so far in WPL 2025. The game will be played in the batting-friendly pitch in Bengaluru, so some fierce batting can be expected from both sides, as both franchisees are having good form. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Hails 16-Year-Old Kamalini Gunalan After Match-Winning Knock Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘She Is a Superstar in the Making’.

WPL 2023 champions MI-W are here after a thrilling win against the defending champions RCB-W in the last over. They have the second-highest NRR in the league phase, and a win here would boost that even further. UP-W had a poor start to their WPL 2025 campaign, but two wins have changed the expectations for them. The side should ideally be aiming to get three wins in a row.

When is MI-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be clashing in the ninth match of WPL 2025 on Wednesday, February 26. The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Sports18 Khel TV channels. For Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI-W vs UPW-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges.

