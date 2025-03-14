Barcelona, Mar 14 (AP) Atletico Madrid doesn't have much time to linger on its painful Champions League exit against Real Madrid. Another crucial game awaits on Sunday, this time against Barcelona in the tight battle for the Spanish league title.

Atletico is a point behind both Barcelona and Madrid in the three-way fight for the trophy, with Barca having played a game less. So Diego Simeone's team can hardly afford to lose on Sunday, but must quickly get over another excruciating defeat to its fierce crosstown rival in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Atletico lost in a penalty shootout after Julian Álvarez's spot kick was disallowed for a double touch. Only a video review spotted the first contact when Álvarez's support foot slid and gently nudged the ball before he impacted it with his other foot and sent it into the net.

“Honestly, it isn't easy to get over the way we lost this tie. We can't lie to ourselves,” Simeone said after the match.

Simeone acknowledged that Barcelona could have an advantage both physically and emotionally after Hansi Flick's side got an extra day's rest following its victory over Benfica on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

“We face a great rival on Sunday. I image the Barcelona's players were wanting our game to go as long as it could, to reach penalties,” Simeone said. “We will arrive tired and beat up after having fought hard in a tie that demanded we give it our all, but we will throw everything we have left (at Barcelona).”

Atletico has the edge this seasonAtletico has confounded Barcelona twice this season. Late goals by Alexander Sorloth snatched a 2-1 win at Barcelona in the league and a 4-4 draw in the opening leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

But Barcelona has gone unbeaten in 17 straight games over all competitions since that loss to Atletico in late December.

Atletico will also host Barcelona next month to decide their Copa del Rey semifinal.

Madrid has tricky outingMadrid faces a tough trip to fifth-placed Villarreal on Saturday.

Villarreal won't have played since the previous weekend, giving it more rest.

“We will have to make an extra effort because we won't have had the necessary time to fully recover” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. “We will have to play a smart game.” (AP)

