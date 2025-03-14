In a blow to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the initial part of the cash-rich tournament for the five-time champion franchise. Bumrah has been out of action since January 2025 and also missed India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign due to a back injury, that flared up during BGT 2024-25 in the Sydney Test. Axar Patel Named DC Captain for IPL 2025, Star All-Rounder To Lead Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah will miss all three IPL 2025 matches for MI scheduled to be held in March, and will only join the franchise in early April after getting clearance from the medical staff at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This is the first time the ace pacer has taken an unannounced break from cricket since undergoing back surgery in March 2023, after which the India speedster played in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and also won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

MI kickoff their IPL 2025 campaign with back-to-back away matches against Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans on March 23, and 29, respectively before clashing against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on March 31. Mumbai Indians Reveal Bollywood Star Jackie Shroff As New 'Spirit Coach' Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

So far in 133 IPL matches, Bumrah has claimed 165 wickets with two five and as many four-wicket hauls for Mumbai Indians.

With India slated to tour England for a five-Test under a month after the completion of IPL 2025, Bumrah's workload and fitness will be monitored by BCCI and Team Indian management which could see the pacer play fewer matches for MI this season.

