Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Neha Tripathi overcame an early double bogey to bring home a respectable 1-over 73 and extend her lead from two to four shots in the 15th Leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Neha (72-73), twice winner this season, is looking for more success as she chases the Hero Order of Merit honours.

Also Read | Mohammad Hafeez Expresses Delight at Being Appointed Director of Pakistan Cricket Team, Says ‘Together We Will Strive for Excellence’.

She is now 1-over 145 with one more round to go at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Neha is four shots clear of Ridhima Dilawari, who is still without a win this season.

Also Read | Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra Heaps Praise on Rohit Sharma For His Aggressive Starts in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ridhima had the best round of the day, an even par, as none of the players have been able to break par on the iconic but challenging course.

Tvesa Malik (74-77) slipped to third place after a horrific start with three bogeys in the first three holes and, at 151, she is six shots behind Neha and two behind Ridhima.

Tvesa and Ridhima are also due to play in the Final Stage of the LET Q-School in Al Maadan Golf Marrakech & Royal Golf de Marrakech next month.

Shweta Mansingh, with five birdies, had one of the better rounds of the day at 73 and rose to the fourth place at 8-over 152.

Seher Atwal (79-74) and Khushi Khanijau (79-74) were tied fifth.

Neha began the second day with a birdie on the first but immediately dropped a double bogey on the Par-3 second, which was playing to 150 yards. She got one shot back on Par-4 fifth and gained another shot with a birdie on the 11th. Then the birdies dried up and she also bogeyed the 12th and the 16th.

Ridhima had a birdie and a bogey on each side of the course, while Tvesa started with three bogeys and another one on the sixth hole meant she was 4-over after six holes. Over the next 12 holes she had one more bogey but there was no birdie for her in the second round.

Amateur Anaahat Bindra (75-80) was seventh while four players were tied for eighth at 12-over 156 and they included Yaalisai Verma (82-74), Sneha Singh (79-77), Kriti Chowhan (77-79) and Anisha Agarwalla (76-80).

The cut fell at 163 as 20 players made the final round.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)