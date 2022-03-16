Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 16 (ANI): India veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami believes that Mithali Raj is just one knock away to get back in form in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

It was a clinical performance from the defending champion England as they successfully bowled out India inside 37 overs at the Bay Oval.

Also Read | Saina Nehwal Wins First Round Match in All England Championships.

"I think in this World Cup, every match is very much important and we can't predict what will happen in a match. Definitely, we have to bounce back," said Jhulan Goswami after the match.

"We have to recollect everything, we have two days, we'll definitely sort out whatever things are there and definitely try and go there and play positively," she added.

Also Read | AAP Likely to Send Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to Rajya Sabha in Biennial Elections from Punjab.

Referring to the batting lineup, she said, "I don't think it's a concern. Who is batting at number three? It is Mithali Raj, she is just one big knock away. In the past series, she has been batting fantastically against New Zealand and is just one big knock away in this tournament. I don't think they are having issues I think Deepti also did a pretty decent job and at number five Harman [Harmanpreet Kaur] is playing," she added.

It was with the ball that England really shone as Charlie Dean (4/23) ripped through the India top-order and Anya Shrubsole (2/20) put the polish on impressive team performance. Heather Knight's fifty added the finishing touch on a late England flurry with the bat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)