New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A resilient display under pressure allowed national champion Jadumani Singh Mandengbam overcome the formidable Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain to reach the semifinals of the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Tuesday.

Trowbridge, the 2024 World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist, began the bout in his usual aggressive style but the Indian was prepared to absorb the pressure and find ways to land his punches, earning a 3:2 split decision in his favour.

He will now face former Asian U-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov for a place in the final, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.

However, India's challenge in the 75kg, 85kg and 90+kg categories came to an end after all the three boxers went down fighting in their respective bouts.

Nikhil Dubey lost the 75kg bout 0:5 against local favourite Kaue Belini while Jugnoo was at the wrong end of the 1:4 split decision against France's Abdoulaye Traore in 85kg.

Narender came close to beating Kazakhastan's Daniyal Saparbay, even getting a 30-27 verdict from one one judge but lost the 90+kg bout on a 3:2 split decision.

On Wednesday, Manish Rathore (55kg) will take on Paris Olympian Yusulf Chothia of Australia, Hitesh (70kg) will meet Gabriele Guidi Rontani of Italy while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) has to overcome the challenge of Denis Bril of Germany. (ANI)

