It's a battle between the champions and runners-up from last season, as IPL 2024 winners Kolkata Knight Riders and IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the 15th match of IPL 2025. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is the fourth game for sides in the ongoing tournament. So far, the road has been rough, with both teams winning only one and losing the other two of the three they played so far. Kolkata Knight Riders have had it the worst this season, currently at the last spot, after two big losses in the first and last IPL 2025 game they played, and a bad NRR of -1.428, the lowest among all.

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is not only a match for both teams to climb up the order in the points table but also the first chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad to take revenge for the humiliating loss in the IPL 2024 final, where KKR barred them from winning the title. KKR lost the campaign opener, and their last game against Mumbai Indians, while winning the middle one against Rajasthan Royals. SRH too won only one match, and that was against RR only, in the first outing. After that, they now have two back-to-back losses, against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have had 28 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, KKR have been dominant against SRH, winning 19 matches, SRH have only won nine matches.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Varun Chakaravarthy Travis Head Quinton de Kock Mohammed Shami Ajinkya Rahane Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Battles

In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, Varun Chakravarthy became the first spinner to dismiss Travis Head in the powerplay. Head might like some revenge, while Varun Chakaravarthy will surely look to do it again. Quinton de Kock had a 97 in KKR's only win in IPL 2025, but in the other two matches, he has been a flop. Mohammed Shami, who will be playing in his domestic home ground will be looking to scalp Quinton de Kock early, otherwise, destruction can be seen from Kock's bat. Ajinkya Rahane and Pat Cummins do have a captain's battle, but also, it will be a test of Rahane staying calm and beating the pace, otherwise, KKR's batting collapse might be seen again.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 3. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the KKR vs SRH live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Impact Players

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been very successful with the use of the impact players rule in IPL 2024. In the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match, the impact players are expected to play a big impact yet again. Angkrish Raghuvanshi with the bat and Mayank Markande as a spinner all-rounder can be put to use by KKR, depending on when they bat. SRH might use Rahul Chahar or Adam Zampa as their impact player as the side lacks quality in spin.

