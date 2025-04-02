Champions and runners-up from last season, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to lock horns at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the 15th match of IPL 2025. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is the fourth game for sides in the ongoing tournament, with both teams winning only one and losing the other two of the three they played so far. Kolkata Knight Riders have been the worst this season, currently at the last spot, after two big losses in the first and last IPL 2025 game they played, and a bad NRR of -1.428, the lowest among all. SRH will be playing in Kolkata after two back-to-back losses. KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 15.

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is not only a match for both teams to better their position in the current points table but also the first chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad to take revenge for the loss suffered in the IPL 2024 final, where KKR eliminated their hopes of winning the title. KKR lost the campaign opener, and their last game against Mumbai Indians, both being big bad losses while winning the middle one against Rajasthan Royals. SRH have also won only one match, and that was against RR only, in the first outing. After that, they now have two back-to-back losses, against LSG and DC.

Kolkata Weather Live

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, April 3. The weather in Kolkata for the match is expected to be clear, decent for cricket, with no chances of rain in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius when the match starts, and dip to 27 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. Rinku Singh Wants Rohit Sharma's Bat? Tilak Varma Reveals Kolkata Knight Riders Star Sneaked Inside Mumbai Indians Dressing Room to Get Star Batter's Willow After MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens, which was a den of the bowlers once, aiding pacers at the start, and spinners later, has become a batter's paradise, as seen in the IPL 2025 campaign opener. It would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match, if it stays the same, aiding batters, or is changed to aid some turn for spinners, following controversy after the curator's remarks. Whatever happens, dew will remain to play a big factor as the match proceeds.

