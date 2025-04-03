New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) India's Manish Rathore, Hitesh and Abhinash Jamwal registered commanding victories to storm into the semi-finals of their respective weight categories in the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Wednesday.

In the 65 kg category, Jamwal tamed Germany's Denis Bril with a unanimous decision while Hitesh defeated Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani in a similar manner in the 70kg category.

In the 55kg category, Rathore was up against Australia's Paris Olympian Yusuf Chothia and the Indian national champion was up for the challenge.

Both the boxers kept things tight in all three rounds with Rathore emerging victorious as three judges ruled in his favour while two gave equal points.

In the semifinals, Rathore will face Nursultan Altynbek of Kazakhstan, Hitesh will take on Makan Traore while Jamwal will look to overcome Gianluigi Malanga of Italy.

