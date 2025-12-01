Bharatpur (Rajasthan)[India], December 1 (ANI): The Khelo India Games are known for their inclusivity. In another example that reaffirms Khelo India's commitment to that, Shalina Sayer from the Siddi Community on Friday bagged a bronze medal in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling event of the 2025 Khelo India University Games (KIUG) here at the Lohagarh Stadium.

Shalina from Karnatak University, Dharwad, beat Bhanu of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana, 2-1 in her last group bout to claim the bronze.

For the uninitiated, the Siddis have African origins and came to India by sea several centuries ago. They have been living here since, and now they are as Indian as any, totally acculturated. The Siddis are considered a backward class and in many states come under the "scheduled tribes" category.

Naturally, Shalina's achievement is commendable for rising above the mundane. But she couldn't have done so without the Khelo India platform that provided opportunities to athletes like her to excel. "I have participated in the Khelo India Youth Games. But this is my first Khelo India University Games. I had come with a lot of hope. I knew I would win a medal, though I was not sure what colour it would be. I am very happy to win the medal," she said in the company of Ismail, the man in charge of the Karnatak University contingent.

This was no ordinary success. Athletes make many sacrifices and sometimes face insurmountable hurdles to realise their dreams. "We came here by train, which took us three days. So, the journey was really arduous. But now that I have won, all that doesn't matter. I would say it was worth all the effort," Shalina, who picked up wrestling 10 years ago, said with a smile.

India is by no means an ideal society. Discrimination on the basis of skin colour is still a reality in many parts of the country. When enquired on this, Shalina surprisingly insisted she didn't face such problems. "I live in Dharwad and I have grown up with local kids. I will be very honest, I have not had any such experiences," Shalina, who also won a bronze at an All-India University event in Punjab earlier this year, said.

"In fact, I get respected a lot because of my sporting background. People see me as an achiever. My sister is also a police woman in Bangalore," she added.

During the interview, Shalina also introduced Pro Kabaddi League player Sushil Motesh Kambrekar from Bengal Warriors, who also hails from the same community. "Siddis are doing well. He is such a big inspiration to the entire community. I have never met him, but I hope I make my name like him and make everyone proud," she said. (ANI)

