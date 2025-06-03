Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Yatharth Gaur of Leapfrog Racing topped the Mini Max class in the third round to become the first champion of the category, which was added to the Meco Meritus Cup Karting competition this year.

Yatharth, the 11-year-old from Faridabad, emerged victorious in the hard-fought season and edged out Chennai's Rivaan Dev Preetham, who was disqualified in the final race at Coimbatore.

Also Read | Chris Gayle’s Viral Look: Turban for PBKS, Jersey for RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

The one point advantage gained in the sixth and final race of the season saw him clinch the honours with 81 points.

Yatharth, who first won a race in the very second round of his debut season in 2023 as a novice, missed 2024 due to an accident and made a successful comeback to karting this year.

Also Read | RCB 103/3 in 12 Overs | RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates of IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone Join Forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)