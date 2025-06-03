RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Live Score Updates: An exciting final is on the cards as RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) square off against PBKS (Punjab Kings) with the title on the line. It has been a long wait of 18 years and one of the two teams will finally have their hands on the coveted trophy. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here. RCB and PBKS deservedly find themselves in the final after they had stellar campaigns in the group stage, finishing in the top two on the IPL 2025 points table. One of these two teams will script history tonight, while the other team will have to wait to taste IPL glory. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Final Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RCB vs PBKS Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard Here

RCB and Punjab Kings have faced each other thrice in IPL 2025 already and Rajat Patidar and co have come out on top on two occasions. The first RCB vs PBKS encounter was shortened to overs per side due to rain in Bengaluru and Virat Kohli and co, after batting first, had scored 95/9. Punjab Kings made short work of the run chase, getting past the finish line with 11 balls to spare. RCB gained redemption in quick time by outclassing Punjab Kings by seven wickets in their next outing in Mullanpur. In Qualifier 1, RCB came up with a ruthless performance as they bowled out Punjab Kings for 101 and chased down the target with ease. Another chapter is going to be added to the RCB vs PBKS story in IPL 2025 and fans will be eager to witness who comes out on top, this time around. Ahmedabad Weather Today Live Updates, RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Hourly Rain Forecast and Weather Report of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar will be facing each other for the second time in a T20 final, the earlier one being the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy summit clash between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai had beaten Madhya Pradesh to claim the trophy, but Rajat Patidar would look to avoid a similar outcome this year. However, amidst all the hype around the action, there remains a rain threat hovering over this contest. Fans would hope that the weather Gods show mercy and keep the rain clouds away so that the Narendra Modi Stadium can host an epic IPL 2025 final.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(wk), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash